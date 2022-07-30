Advertisement
Ground investigations underway to support Tralee Flood Relief Scheme design

Jul 30, 2022 16:07 By radiokerrynews
Ground investigations are currently underway to support the design of the Tralee Flood Relief Scheme.

To facilitate these works sections of the Cockellshell Greenway, Canal Path and River Lee walkway will need to be closed on public health and safety grounds.

The closures will begin on August 2nd and will continue in phases until early September.

Kerry County Council says all public walkways will remain open during the Rose of Tralee festival, which runs from 19th to 24rd.

Further information on the Tralee Flood Relief Scheme and the path closures can be seen here, and here.

