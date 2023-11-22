Greenway between Tralee town and Ballyseedy won’t open next year

A greenway project between Tralee and Ballyseedy isn’t advanced enough to have it opened next year.

Mayor of Tralee, Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall called for the greenway connection between Sean Crispie Park, near the roundabout in Castlemorris, and Ballyseedy be put in place in time for next year’s tourist season.

The council says part 8 planning for this project is in place, however, there are outstanding land acquisition requirements.

It says therefore this section of greenway isn’t advanced enough to have it opened next year.

The council is assessing the resource requirements and funding required to progress this project further and it hopes to complete it at the earliest opportunity.