Green Party TD says people suggesting Shannon LNG project would secure Ireland’s energy supply are being dishonest

A Green Party TD says people who suggested that the Shannon LNG project would ensure security of energy supply to this country are being dishonest.

In August 2021, Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, applied to An Bórd Pleanála for permission to build a power plant on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank.

An Bórd Pleanála refused planning permission on Friday, citing Government policy.

It stated it would not be appropriate to permit or proceed with any development of any LNG terminals in Ireland, pending the completion of the review of the security of energy supply of Ireland’s electricity and natural gas systems.

Green Party TD for Limerick City, Brian Leddin says the idea that this review would be the lifeline for this project is farcical.

He says this wouldn’t have been the case as it was a commercial development not a State-owned project:

Meanwhile, Independent TD Danny Heay-Rae says Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are complicit in LNG's planning rejection because they signed up for the programme for government with the Greens in 2020.

This programme stated "that as Ireland moves towards carbon neutrality, it does not make sense to develop LNG projects importing fracked gas."

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae claims they sacrificed the people of Kerry and Ireland to get into power: