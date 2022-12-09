Green party minister says Sinn Féin’s climate action policies are straight out of UK Tory party manifesto

A Green Party minister says Sinn Féin’s climate action policies are straight out of a UK Tory party manifesto.

Minister of State with responsibility for Public Procurement, eGovernment and Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth made the comments while speaking in Killarney.

Minister Smyth was responding to comments by Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy made at a meeting of the farmers' group, the ICMSA.

Advertisement

Deputy Carthy, who's Sinn Féin's spokesperson on agriculture, told the meeting the best-case scenario would be that no Green Party TDs were elected in the next general election.

Minister of State Ossian Smyth accused Deputy Carthy and Sinn Féin of having no solution to the climate crisis: