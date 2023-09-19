Green Party in Kerry demand renewable energy hub be developed in Shannon Estuary

Members of the Green Party in Kerry are demanding that a renewable energy hub is developed in the Shannon Estuary.

They made the call after planning permission was refused for a liquified natural gas terminal in North Kerry.

In August 2021, Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, applied to An Bórd Pleanála for permission to build a power plant on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank.

An Bórd Pleanála refused permission for that project on Friday.

In its report An Bórd Pleanála says it would not be appropriate to permit or proceed with any development of any LNG terminals in Ireland, pending the completion of the review of the security of energy supply of Ireland’s electricity and natural gas systems.

Following this decision, the Green Party in Kerry is calling for the development of the renewable energy hub to deliver what they say would be a truly sustainable future for the communities of North Kerry.

The party members say the renewable energy hub was proposed in July’s Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce report.

Anne-Marie Fuller, who is the party’s candidate for the Listowel Local Electoral Area in the local elections, says local politicians have waisted years promoting and supporting an outdated fossil fuel project.

She says the flash floods in Listowel and Tralee during the summer give examples of the extreme weather that continued climate change will bring.

Ms Fuller believes the long-term livelihoods and future of communities in North Kerry will be much better served by fully focusing now on the development of a renewable energy hub which taps into the huge offshore wind energy potential off the west coast.

The Kerry Greens are rejecting comments by local politicians that the Shannon LNG would have provided much needed energy security, adding Minister Eamon Ryan has signed a memorandum of understanding to secure continued gas supplies from the UK.