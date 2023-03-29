Green light for introduction of busking bye-laws in Killarney

Councillors in Killarney have backed the introduction of busking bye-laws in the town.

They voted today to adopt the bye-laws to regulate street performers.

They’ll prohibit sound levels over 80 decibels, give buskers a two-hour time limit, and force a 50-metre distance between performers.

Killarney Municipal District created these street performers bye laws to regulate and control buskers in the town.

They previously went out on public consultation, and were today adapted by councillors.

These bye-laws will come into effect on June 1st, and mean a person can’t perform in a public place without a Performance Permit issued by the municipal district.

Buskers can only perform between 11am and 9pm; they can’t produce sound greater than 80 decibels, and there must be a 50-metre distance between performers.

They can only stay in a specific location for a maximum of two hours in any day, before moving to a different street, not within 50 metres of his/her previous location.

They also can’t reserve a space by arriving early.

Street performers playing music and singing must have a sufficient repertoire to avoid constant repetition.

Where a bye-law is contravened, an authorised person or garda may serve a Fixed Payment Notice of €75.

Anyone convicted in court can face a fine of up to €1,500.