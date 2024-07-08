Advertisement
Great Southern Hotel in Killarney honors John Fitzgerald's 55 years of service

Jul 8, 2024 16:52 By radiokerrynews
Great Southern Hotel in Killarney honors John Fitzgerald's 55 years of service
Great Southern Killarney Celebrates John Fitzgerald’s Incredible 55th Work Anniversary. Photo: Don MacMonagle
Great Southern Killarney has honored John Fitzgerald, who has worked with the hotel for 55 years.

He began his career there on the 1st July 1969.

Among the colleagues, friends, family and guests at a recent surprise party in the hotel were Kathleen Bhuiyan and Martina O’Leary.

In total, John, Kathleen and Martina have worked for Great Southern Killarney for more than 125 years.

Hotel management says John is known for his dedication, humour and exceptional service.

They commended his dedication saying during seasonal lulls, he worked worldwide to hone his skills including in Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London, Paris, and St. Louis, Missouri.

In 1970, he was part of the team which hosted the cast and crew of the movie "Ryan's Daughter" during its filming.

His sisters also traveled from America and Spain to surprise him.

