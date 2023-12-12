Advertisement
News

Call for Great Southern Killarney Staff to mark hotel's 170 year history

Dec 12, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Call for Great Southern Killarney Staff to mark hotel's 170 year history
Kathleen Buiyan, left and Martina O’Leary Photo: Don MacMonagle
Share this article

The Great Southern Killarney is calling on staff to attend an event honouring the hotel’s 170-year history.

Past and present colleagues are invited to a night of celebration on February 10th, as they mark the friendships and contribution made by staff throughout the years.

Tickets for the event are available through Eventbrite or by phone on 064 663 8000 or email [email protected].

Advertisement

All proceeds from the night will go to Comfort for Chemo Kerry to help their goal of building a purpose built Chemotherapy Unit.

More information is available at on the hotel's website here.

Advertisement
Mark Scally and Michael Jacobi Photo: Don MacMonagle
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry has third level progression rate of 83%
Advertisement
Fianna Fáil to hold Tralee MD local election convention
Tralee Taxi Association says insurance and licensing changes would help address taxi shortage
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee Taxi Association says insurance and licensing changes would help address taxi shortage
Cadbury Ireland extends deal with FAI
Owner of Killorglin business which is closing after 18 years urges people to shop local
Three Kerry businesswomen receive fellowships of All-Ireland Business Foundation
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus