Call for Great Southern Killarney Staff to mark hotel's 170 year history

The Great Southern Killarney is calling on staff to attend an event honouring the hotel’s 170-year history.

Past and present colleagues are invited to a night of celebration on February 10th, as they mark the friendships and contribution made by staff throughout the years.

Tickets for the event are available through Eventbrite or by phone on 064 663 8000 or email [email protected].

All proceeds from the night will go to Comfort for Chemo Kerry to help their goal of building a purpose built Chemotherapy Unit.

More information is available at on the hotel's website here.