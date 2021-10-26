Advertisement
Government TD calling for Ardfert connection to major Kerry greenway

Oct 26, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Government TD calling for Ardfert connection to major Kerry greenway Government TD calling for Ardfert connection to major Kerry greenway
A government TD is calling for Ardfert to be connected to a planned major greenway in the county.

Kerry Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin is calling on Kerry County Council to link the village to the planned Tralee to Listowel Greenway.

Kerry County Council is working on the early stages of the Tralee to Listowel Greenway. At a recent council meeting, there were calls to extend the greenway to Ballyroe, which is on the Ardfert road.

Deputy Brendan Griffin says that although Ardfert village isn’t directly on the greenway line, the planned greenway comes within 2km of the outskirts of Ardfert via the R551 and within 1.2km of Ardfert via Station Road.

He’s proposing the council plan for walking and cycling paths so that people in Ardfert will be able to benefit from the greenway when it comes.

Previously, the Fine Gael TD suggested linking towns and villages with priority cycle routes, saying he believes this could have social and economic benefits for the areas.

