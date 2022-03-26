Good causes in Kerry encouraged to apply for National Lottery awards

Clubs, groups and organisations in Kerry are being encouraged to enter the National Lottery’s Good Causes Awards.

The Good Causes Awards honours the work done by those groups around the country who receive funding from the National Lottery.

Last year, over €289 million was raised by Lotto players for the Good Causes fund, and the prize fund for the awards is €130,000.

The awards categories are sport, health and wellbeing, arts/culture, heritage, community, youth affairs, and Irish language.

The application deadline has been extended to April 1st, and beneficiaries can enter and check eligibility here.