Gold medal for Kells Bay Gardens at Chelsea Flower Show

May 23, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Master gardener, Billy Alexander of Kells Bay Gardens, Co Kerry
Master gardener, Billy Alexander of Kells Bay Gardens, Co Kerry
Kerry’s Billy Alexander has received a gold medal at the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.

The master gardener from Kells Bay Gardens was awarded gold for for his rare and exotic fern display.

This is the third gold medal that Mr Alexander has been awarded by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), having previously won gold at the Hampton Court, and Chelsea Flower shows.

His display showcases the unique world fern species, which grow in the microclimate at Kells Bay Gardens overlooking the Dingle Peninsula.

 

