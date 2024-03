A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the victim of an attack in Tralee town centre.

The page is aiming to raise €2,000 for the young woman to help with any financial difficulties she may encounter.

It says her life was changed on March 14th in a random and unprovoked attack in the town.

The fundraising page was set up as members of the community wanted to offer support to the woman and show they care.