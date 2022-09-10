Advertisement
Glencar man named London Kerry Person of the Year

Sep 10, 2022 16:09 By radiokerrynews
Glencar man named London Kerry Person of the Year
Glencar native Patrick McGillycuddy has been named as the London Kerry Person of the Year 2022.
Mr. McGillycuddy was selected in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the construction industry and for charity work in London.
He moved with his family to London in the early 1980’s and spent three decades running Gazeley. He is now Chairman of the Glencar Construction firm.
Patrick McGillycuddy will be presented with the Dennis Reidy Memorial Trophy at the Kerry Association London’s annual gala dinner in November.

