Glencar awarded contract to fit-out major Dublin warehouse and office complex

Glencar Construction has been awarded a contract to fit out a major warehouse and office complex in Dublin.

Glencar was founded by Eddie McGillycuddy, who was born in the Kerry village and raised in Harrow in London.

The company was recently awarded the contract to fit out a new 240,000 sq ft facility for leading logistics solutions, integrated freight, and transportation specialists, PRL Logistics in Baldonnel in Dublin.

Country Director for Glencar Ireland, Rory McGillycuddy, says after the successful conclusion of fit-out works for IKEA at Greenogue in Dublin, they’re delighted to confirm the award of their second fit-out contract to date and in quick succession in Ireland.

Glencar is one of the largest contractors in the UK, and developed the UK's Vaccines Manufacturing Innovation Centre (VMIC) during the pandemic.