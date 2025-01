Gardaí in Glenbeigh are appealing for public assistance after a sheep attack last Friday.

Two sheep were mauled between 10am and 6 pm in Droum Upper in a suspected dog attack.

A similar incident has happened recently in the area.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick has emphasised the importance of responsible dog ownership:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glenbeigh Garda Station, at (066) 976 8202