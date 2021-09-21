Advertisement
Giant walrus first spotted off Kerry coast believed to be returning to traditional waters

Sep 21, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
A giant walrus, which was first spotted off the Kerry coast, looks to be heading back to its traditional waters.

Wally the walrus was first seen by Alan Houlihan and his daughter Muireann on Glanleam Beach on Valentia Island in March.

Since then, it’s been seen in the UK, France, Spain and most recently in Iceland; its unique features make it easy to identify Wally.

Pádraig Whooley of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group believes the arctic mammal could be returning to Greenland, where it’s believed it’s originally from.

He believes it could be back there within two weeks.

Mr Whooley says tracking the movement of the walrus is an example of citizen scientists at work:

