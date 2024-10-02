General Secretary of the INMO says staffing levels in the HSE affecting availability of vital services nationwide

The current staffing levels in the HSE are affecting the availability of vital services nationwide.

That's according to INMO representatives, as it addresses the Oireachtas Health Committee today.

It's calling for an immediate end to all recruitment caps and the urgent implementation of the government’s safe staffing framework, to help manage the current increase in hospital overcrowding.

General Secretary of the INMO, Phil Ní Sheaghdha from Ventry, says cancer patients have had to join a waiting list for services.