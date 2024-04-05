Advertisement
General secretary of Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association to contest European elections as Independent candidate

Apr 5, 2024
The general secretary of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) is to run in the upcoming European Elections.

Eddie Punch is to contest as an Independent candidate in the Ireland South Constituency, which includes Kerry.

He is set to step down from his role with the ICSA after 25 years, in order to contest the election.

Mr Punch, who is from county Clare, has worked on various committees which advised the government and Department of Agriculture (including the National Economic and Social Council, the Farmers’ Charter Committee and the National Reserve Committee).

 

