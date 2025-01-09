Gardaí warning of icy conditions between Tralee and Castleisland and in Listowel

Gardaí are warning people that the Tralee to Castleisland road is particularly icy this afternoon, particularly around Ballymac.

Listowel gardaí are advising caution on the Listowel to Duagh road and on the Ballyconroy to Lisselton route.

However, they are urging people to be careful on all routes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council is continuing to urge people to only travel if absolutely necessary.

Snowfall overnight and again this morning, along with some sleet showers have made conditions on roads hazardous.

The council says low temperatures are expected throughout today with no further thaw expected.

Advertisement

The council says there are patches of black ice on the R559 Slea Head Drive; crews are treating the issue but caution is advised.