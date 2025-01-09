Advertisement
News

Gardaí warning of icy conditions between Tralee and Castleisland and in Listowel

Jan 9, 2025 13:22 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí warning of icy conditions between Tralee and Castleisland and in Listowel
Share this article

Gardaí are warning people that the Tralee to Castleisland road is particularly icy this afternoon, particularly around Ballymac.

Listowel gardaí are advising caution on the Listowel to Duagh road and on the Ballyconroy to Lisselton route.

However, they are urging people to be careful on all routes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council is continuing to urge people to only travel if absolutely necessary.

Snowfall overnight and again this morning, along with some sleet showers have made conditions on roads hazardous.

The council says low temperatures are expected throughout today with no further thaw expected.

Advertisement

The council says there are patches of black ice on the R559 Slea Head Drive; crews are treating the issue but caution is advised.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Investigation underway after sheep's throat alleged cut in East Kerry on Sunday
Advertisement
ESB asks Kerry people to notify them of any further localised power outages
One lucky lotto player in Kerry wins over €30,000
Advertisement

Recommended

Ballyheigue AA meeting- Friday Jan. 17th
Kerry Student Entrepreneur Unveils New Mentorship Platform
New medical aesthetic clinic to open in Tralee
Kerry councillor calls for Shannon estuary to be included in new programme for government
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus