Gardaí warning of dangerous driving conditions on Kerry roads following heavy rain

Gardaí are warning of heavy rain and possible dangerous driving conditions on Kerry roads.

A status yellow rain warning remains in place for Kerry until 3pm.

Met Éireann is forecasting heavy rain that may lead to localised flooding.

Gardaí in Listowel say the area is experiencing heavy rainfall and they’re urging anyone traveling this morning to take extra care on roads, as there may be significant surface water.

They're particularly urging people to be cautious on the Tarbert road at the approach to Listowel town, following reports of very bad flooding.

Kerry County Council is also reporting that the N69 Road is flooded at Skehanerin, Listowel - the road is passable but hazardous.