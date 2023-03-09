Gardaí warn of treacherous road conditions in North Kerry this morning

Gardai are warning motorists that road conditions in North Kerry are treacherous this morning.

Roads around Listowel and Ballybunion are particularly challenging, with sleet and ice.

The road from Listowel to Tralee is also slippery on the Listowel side, while Gardai in Tralee are advising motorists to avoid the Short Mountain road from Castlemaine to Tralee, after a heavy snowfall overnight.

Delays were reported on the Abbeyfeale to Newcastlewest road after a lorry jacknifed earlier this morning.

Road users are being advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out and expect difficult driving conditions and reduced visibility.

Head of Communications with the RSA Brian Farrell says snow and ice can cause many challenges: