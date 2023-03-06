Gardaí warn of new text scam after person in Kerry defrauded of substantial sum of money

A person in Kerry lost a substantial sum of money through a new text scam.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick of Tralee Garda Station says a person received a text message claiming to be from digital banking app provider, Revolut, asking them to contact the bank.

The person then got a phone call from a person saying they were from Revolut, stating that there was an issue with the customer’s AIB account, and they should transfer their money to Revolut.

Advertisement

Garda Fitzpatrick says the person proceeded to transfer all their money from their AIB account to a Revolut account, losing a substantial amount of money.