Advertisement
News

Gardaí urging young people to be cautious of intimate image scam

Apr 6, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí urging young people to be cautious of intimate image scam Gardaí urging young people to be cautious of intimate image scam
Share this article

Gardaí are urging teenagers and young people to be vigilant of cyber blackmail.

Criminals are reported to be circulating WhatsApp messages, claiming to be in possession of intimate photos of the message receiver.

The sender then demands a sum of money to avoid the photos being leaked on social media.

Advertisement

Sergeant Tim O’Keeffe of the Kerry Garda Division, says these photos appear to be legitimate but have often been photoshopped.

In some instances, the sender does have legitimate photos of the receiver, but if those intimate images involve someone under 17, Detective Tim O’Keeffe says that is classed as child pornography.

Advertisement

He says that possession of these photos alone, is a criminal offence.

Meanwhile, the non-consensual sharing of compromising images can result in imprisonment up to seven years.

He has this advice for parents and children.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus