Gardaí urging young people to be cautious of intimate image scam

Gardaí are urging teenagers and young people to be vigilant of cyber blackmail.

Criminals are reported to be circulating WhatsApp messages, claiming to be in possession of intimate photos of the message receiver.

The sender then demands a sum of money to avoid the photos being leaked on social media.

Sergeant Tim O’Keeffe of the Kerry Garda Division, says these photos appear to be legitimate but have often been photoshopped.

In some instances, the sender does have legitimate photos of the receiver, but if those intimate images involve someone under 17, Detective Tim O’Keeffe says that is classed as child pornography.

He says that possession of these photos alone, is a criminal offence.

Meanwhile, the non-consensual sharing of compromising images can result in imprisonment up to seven years.

He has this advice for parents and children.

