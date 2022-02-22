Gardaí stepping up patrols of Kerry post offices and commercial premises

Gardaí will be stepping up patrols of post offices and commercial premises in Kerry.

This follows an attempted armed robbery and burglary of two post offices in the county, as well as the robbery of a shop in the space of five days.

Last Thursday at around 11.30pm, there was a break-in at Headford Post Office and an attempted theft of a car near the premises.

A man armed with a shotgun entered Killarney Post Office around 10.30am last Friday, demanded money and threatened the staff; however, he left empty-handed.

A man, from outside the county, continues to be questioned in connection with this attempted armed robbery.

A shop, which is attached to Glenflesk Post Office, was broken into at around 1.30am yesterday and a number of items were stolen.

Superintendent for the Killarney Garda District, Flor Murphy says their investigations are ongoing and he's urging anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch with them.

Superintendent Murphy says they are committed to ensuring communities feel safe: