Gardaí seek help in tracing 61-year-old man missing from Athea

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing a 61-year-old man, missing from his home in Athea, West Limerick since Wednesday of last week.

John 'Jack' Keane, is described as approximately 5ft 7 inches in height, of slim build, bald with some grey hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a red and black rain jacket, black trousers and brown boots. He usually wears a baseball cap and carries a stick.

He is known to frequent the West Limerick, North Kerry and West Clare areas.

John's family and Gardaí are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.