Gardaí seek help in finding man missing from Tralee

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in finding a 36-year-old man missing from Tralee.

Leeroy Thomas has been missing from Tralee since Wednesday, April 20th, and both gardaí and his family are concerned for his welfare.

He’s described as being approximately 5’11’ in height, of thin build, brown eyes, with black dreadlocks and blonde tips that are normally tied to a bun at the top of his head.

When last seen, Leeroy was wearing a blue jacket, light blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information on Leeroy’s whereabouts should contact Tralee garda station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.