Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help after a woman had petrol poured on her during an assault in Listowel.

The alleged assault happened in the College Cross area of the town last Thursday between 7-8pm.

The woman had petrol poured over her, but gardaí say that fortunately, there was no naked flame or lighter and it did not progress to a more serious assault.

Garda Eoghan Walsh from Tralee garda station says anyone with any information should contact Listowel gardaí.