Kerry Gardaí say drink spiking or people being pricked by a needle is not widespread in the county.

One alleged incident possibly involving spiking is currently under investigation in the county.

Garda Cathy Murphy says although there is a lot of discussion around the issue currently, she wants to reassure the public that it is safe to go on a night out.

Garda Murphy urged anyone who suspects they may have been a victim of spiking to report it as soon as possible: