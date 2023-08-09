Gardaí respond to anti-social behaviour incident at Killarney Train Station

Gardaí responded to an incident of anti-social behaviour at Killarney Train Station this morning.

A small group of people were waiting to board the train travelling towards Tralee around 7.30am.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail says the group were behaving in a disruptive manner.

They were told by station staff they would not be allowed to travel and were asked to leave the station.

Gardaí attended the station and say no offences were disclosed.

Irish Rail says the train was delayed for five minutes as a result; no other services were affected.