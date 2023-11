Gardaí have launched an investigation after a man’s body was found in Firies.

The Garda Press Office says the man was discovered dead in his home last night.

They say the man, who was in his 60s, was found at a residential premises at 10.15pm.

Advertisement

His body was taken to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem is due to be carried out.

The results of the autopsy will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí say their enquiries are ongoing.