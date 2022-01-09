Advertisement
News

Gardaí investigating two criminal damage incidents in Kilgarvan

Jan 9, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí investigating two criminal damage incidents in Kilgarvan Gardaí investigating two criminal damage incidents in Kilgarvan
Share this article

Gardaí are investigating two incidents of criminal damage in Kilgarvan.

A number of car tyres were damaged in the town overnight.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus