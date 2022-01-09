Gardaí investigating two criminal damage incidents in Kilgarvan

Gardaí are investigating two incidents of criminal damage in Kilgarvan.
A number of car tyres were damaged in the town overnight.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
