Gardaí investigating three criminal damage incidents in Tralee

Gardaí are investigating three criminal damage incidents in Tralee, which they feel may be connected.

All three incidents took place last Thursday night into Friday morning (February 24th to 25th).

A vehicle was damaged between half past midnight and 10am outside a house in the Dromcairn area.

Another car was keyed on both wings and on the bonnet and damage was caused to the front door of a house at Cois Abhainn, Tralee between 10pm and 6am.

Gardaí are also investigating damage to a third car, the windscreen and back window was damaged outside a house in Skehanagh Cross round 2am.

Garda Shane Kelly is appealing for information: