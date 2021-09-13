Gardaí investigating spate of burglaries in Tralee

Gardaí are investigating a spate of burglaries in Tralee.

Four cars and a house were broken into in the Caherslee area between September 8th and 12th.

A number of items including cash, sunglasses and CDs were stolen from the cars, while a wallet and cash were taken from inside the house.

Advertisement

None of the cars were locked and the backdoor of the house was also unlocked at the time.

Gardaí believe all these thefts may be connected and Garda Mary Gardiner is appealing for information: