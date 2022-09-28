Gardaí investigating possible sighting man missing in North Kerry

Gardaí are investigating a possible sighting of missing man Donal Kennedy in Ballyduff.

The 33-year-old is from Caherdavin in Limerick city and was last seen on Main Street, Ballybunion on Saturday night.

Searches, involving Gardaí, Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue, the Rescue 115 helicopter, sniffer dogs, drones and members of the public, have been continuing since Sunday.

Today a search is taking place four to five miles North and South of the Ballybunion coastline.

It’s believed Donal may have taken a wrong turn on his way back to his accommodation on Saturday night and there are concerns for his safety as he has epilepsy.

Donal is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a slim build, dark brown hair and blue eyes; when last seen, he was wearing a white shirt.

Inspector Tim O’Keeffe made this appeal:

Anyone with information or who feels they may have seen Donal can contact Gardaí in Listowel on 068 50820 - the line will be manned 24 hours a day; they can also contact Ballybunion Garda Station on 068 27104, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.