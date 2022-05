Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a burglary of an electrical wholesalers in North Kerry.

The incident occurred during the early hours of last Friday morning (May 20th) in Monavalley industrial estate.

Electrical items and power tools worth several thousands of euro were stolen.

Advertisement

Garda Julieanne Kelly is asking anyone who may have been in the vicinity between 12am to 7pm to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300