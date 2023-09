Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help on an incident which took place in Tralee.

The incident took place on Castle Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning between midnight and 1:30am.

The altercation happened between two males and one later reported to Gardaí that he was assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

Garda Cathy Murphy is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

You can contact Tralee Garda station on 066 710 2300.