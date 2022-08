Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault in a chipper in Tralee this Bank Holiday weekend.

The alleged incident happened at about 2:50am in the early hours of Sunday morning, in a chipper on Ashe Street.

Gardaí say the incident involved a number of individuals.

They’re appealing for witnesses or anyone with information, including video footage, to contact Tralee garda station on 066 710 2300.