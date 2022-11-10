Advertisement
News

Gardaí investigate taking of car in Killarney

Nov 10, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí are investigating the unauthorised taking of a car in Killarney.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in the Muckross Road area.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made and that their investigations are ongoing.

