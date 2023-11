Gardaí are investigating a collision in mid-Kerry which left a woman in her 70s in hospital.

The collision between a car and pedestrian happened at around 5:30 yesterday evening in Beaufort.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry, and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Advertisement

No other injuries were reported from the incident.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.