Advertisement
News

Gardaí investigate alleged Killarney assault

Mar 24, 2024 14:59 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí investigate alleged Killarney assault
Share this article

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault in Killarney.

Gardaí received report of the incident in the early hours of this morning.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Advertisement

No further information is available at this time.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council awards nearly €56,000 of Arts Act Grants and Artist Bursaries for 2024
Advertisement
Nine Kerry students recognised by Trinity College Dublin
No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth over €5.6 million
Advertisement

Recommended

Nine Kerry students recognised by Trinity College Dublin
Kerry County Council awards nearly €56,000 of Arts Act Grants and Artist Bursaries for 2024
Clare Face Tipperary For Place In Hurling League Final
Kerry Airport Sunday Basketball Fixtures & Results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus