Gardaí in Tralee seek man who broke into parked car using a block

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a robbery from a parked car in Tralee town, which occurred in the Rock Park Avenue area on the afternoon of February 18th.

The owner of the car saw a man hitting the side of the car with a block, and then removing a black bag from the back seat.

He jumped a wall to the Greenway to escape.

He's described as being about six foot in height and was wearing dark clothing, including a face covering.

Anyone who noticed a man fitting that description in the area at the time, is asked to call Tralee Gardaí on (066) 710 2300.