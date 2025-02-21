94 locations across Kerry chosen for bus stops

94 locations across Kerry have been chosen to get bus stops as part of an National Transport Authority audit.

Kerry County Council says the locations were selected for their convenience for passengers and to help buses run efficiently.

43 of the bus stops are ready for installation; 16 of which will be done by an NTA contractor, while 27 more will be installed by the council directly. .{(WEB: See table.)}

Advertisement

A further 51 bus stops will be installed after the required safety audits and approvals have been received.

The information was shared at the recent full council meeting, when Councillor Fionnan Fitzgerald asked for an update on the Active Travel scheme and the Bus Stop Enhancement Programme in Kerry.

Councillors were told the NTA allocated €500,000 to Kerry for the Bus Stop Enhancement Programme in both 2024 and 2025.

Advertisement

The NTA is responsible for designing the bus stops, procuring poles and signage, completing the required safety audits and liaising with Transport infrastructure Ireland (TII).

All bus stops on the national road network require TII approval.

Installations including civil works like line marking will be carried out by Kerry County Council and contractors, and funded by the programme.

Advertisement

To bring the bus stops in line with others around the country, the poles will be at least 2.5 meters high from the ground to the bottom of the flag.

They will have timetables and Transport for Ireland (TFI) branding, and will follow NTA design guidance.

\The area of the road around the bus stops, whereon the bus halts and other vehicles are not allowed park is known as a bus cage; bus cage markings will be painted on the road and kerb changes may also be made.

Advertisement

Cllr Fitzgerald also asked council management about bus shelters.

He was told the NTA’s bus shelter programme will follow in time, but management could not give a specific date.

A bus stop must have at least five services per day (for one or more routes) Monday to Friday to qualify to become a bus shelter.

Advertisement

There must also be enough available ground to install a bus shelter.

School bus-only stops will not be considered for bus shelters as they fall outside the NTA's remit.

A separate Údarás/Age Friendly programme will provide bus shelters in Gaeltacht areas. Cllr Fitzgerald said he is particularly concerned about a bus shelter for Farranfore as this is the heart of Kerry.

Management told him that Farranfore would be assessed for a bus shelter when the bus stop programme is complete.