Gardaí in Tralee appeal for witnesses after 11 year old girl slapped by a man

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the assault of a child in Tralee.

The incident occurred on Tuesday the 20th of September between 7.30 and 8.15pm in Garvey's car park in the town.

An 11 year old girl was slapped in the face by a man.

The child did not know the man and Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick is asking anyone who was around the area last Tuesday, to contact gardaí in Tralee.

Anyone with information can contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.