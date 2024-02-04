Advertisement
News

Gardaí in Killarney investigate car robbery

Feb 4, 2024 17:19 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí in Killarney investigate car robbery
Share this article

Gardaí in Kerry are investigating a car robbery in Killarney.

It’s reported a private house in the Aghadoe area was burgled overnight.

Two cars were also stolen during the incident.

Advertisement

Garda investigations are ongoing.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry footballer gears up for fundraising pilgrimage
Advertisement
Councillors vote to adopt Kerry Climate Action Plan 2024-2029
Office of Public Works to fund restoration of Gurrane Quay Road
Advertisement

Recommended

Irish Champion Hurdle goes to State Man
Tralee win Kerry derby
Cronin and Galvin win in Galway
Ladies NFL review
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus