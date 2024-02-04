Gardaí in Killarney investigate car robbery

Gardaí in Kerry are investigating a car robbery in Killarney.
It’s reported a private house in the Aghadoe area was burgled overnight.
Two cars were also stolen during the incident.
Garda investigations are ongoing.
