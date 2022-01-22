Advertisement
Gardaí in Kerry paid nearly €500 for replacement clothes for prisoners over three-year period

Jan 22, 2022 16:01 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí in Kerry paid nearly €500 for replacement clothes for prisoners over the past few years.

An Garda Siochana members occasionally purchase clothes for prisoners whose clothes are torn, damaged or soiled.  In particular, this occurs when a prisoner whose clothes are unsuitable is required to appear in a local court in the following hours or days.

Following a Freedom of Information Act request, it was revealed members in the Kerry Garda Division spent over €490 on replacement clothes over a three-year-period up to the end of 2021.

