Gardaí in Kerry appeal for information following fatal traffic collision

Gardaí in Kerry are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic crash in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted shortly after 2:00am, following a collision involving a taxi and a pedestrian on the R553 at Ballydonohoe, Lisselton near Ballybunion.

The pedestrian, a male in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry.

The driver, a male in his 40s, did not require immediate medical treatment.

The scene of the collision is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and traffic diversions are in place.

The local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí in Listowel are appealing for witnesses to contact them, particularly any road users with camera or dashcam recordings, from the R553 between Ballybunion and Listowel between 1:30am and 2:15am this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.