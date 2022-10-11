Advertisement
Gardaí continuing to question man in connection with fatal attack of Thomas Dooley

Oct 11, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí are continuing to question a man who was arrested in connection with the fatal assault of Thomas Dooley in Tralee last week.

Mr Dooley died after suffering stab wounds during an attack while he attended a burial at New Rath cemetery last Wednesday.

His wife was also injured when she tried to intervene.

A third man, aged in his 40s, was arrested yesterday evening and remains in custody this lunchtime.

Two other men, 35-year-old Patrick Dooley of 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney and Thomas Dooley who's aged 41, with an address at Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork, have been charged with Thomas Dooley’s murder.

 

