Gardaí continue to liaise with family of man who died in Killarney

Gardaí say they remain in contact with the family of a man who died in Killarney almost two years ago.

On August 29th 2020, 26-year-old Darragh Sheehan, from Doneraile in Co Cork, was found unconscious outside the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney and was later pronounced dead.

Five men were arrested as part of the investigation over the following months, but no charges were brought forward.

Gardaí say they continue to liaise with the family and a file has been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.