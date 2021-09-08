Gardaí confirm legally held firearm in Lixnaw family home

Gardaí have confirmed a legally held firearm was held in the family home of three people who died violently.

Listowel gardaí have begun a criminal investigation into the suspected double murder and suicide, near Lixnaw.

56-year-old Eileen O'Sullivan and her 24-year-old son Jamie were shot dead in their home in Kilfeighney last night.

The body of Eileen's partner, 63-year-old Mossie, was found in a nearby field alongside a shotgun shortly afterwards.

All three had gunshot wounds and a firearm was recovered near Mossie O'Sullivan's body.

Superintendent Paul Kennedy of Listowel Garda Station confirmed a legally held firearm was held in the home:

Locum Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster and the Garda Technical Bureau have commenced an examination of the scene; this examination is ongoing.

All three bodies have been removed to University Hospital Kerry, where post mortems will take place.

Superindendent Paul Kennedy says the result of the post mortems will determine the course of the investigation but preliminary findings are that all three persons died as a result of the gunshot wounds.

Superintendent Kennedy is urging anyone with any information to come forward:

Superindendent Paul Kennedy speaking at the press conference outside Linxaw Garda Station this afternoon: