Gardaí carrying out enquiries into online even in which man allegedly exposed himself

Jan 20, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí are carrying out enquiries into an online event in which a man allegedly exposed himself to 80 people.

Gardaí say they have received multiple complaints from different parts of the country in relation to an incident of indecent exposure at an online vigil for Ashling Murphy last Sunday.

The vigil, which was organised on Zoom, was interrupted as one woman was speaking by images of a man masturbating.

Earlier this week, Dr Aoife Granville from Dingle, who was contributing to the vigil, said she was shocked and disturbed by the incident.

The event was held for women who could not go to a physical vigil.

 

